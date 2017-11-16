Motherwell fully focused on Aberdeen not cup final - Richard Tait

Motherwell defender Richard Tait has missed only two of the club's 20 games this season

Motherwell defender Richard Tait says a league game against Aberdeen is the perfect preparation for facing Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final.

Tait insists the players are "fully focused" on Saturday's trip to Pittodrie and aren't thinking about the Hampden match eight days later.

"It will be good to play against a team that is closer than most to Celtic. It sets us up nicely," Tait said.

"We'll go to try to get the job done, then think about Celtic."

Motherwell defeated Aberdeen in the League Cup quarter-final, but lost to them in the Premiership three days later.

Tait says that their performance in the cup tie - which Motherwell won 3-0 - and in the league game has filled the players with belief ahead of their trip north.

"There were a lot of positives to take from the games and we can go up there full of confidence that we've got enough to get a result," Tait said. "The aim is to go there and pick up some points.

Motherwell defender Richard Tait says manager Stephen Robinson has made him a better player

"If you look back at the previous results against them, we think we can go there and get a result. The gaffer definitely would not let us take our eye off this game.

"In and around the town, everyone is excited for next week, but inside the club everybody is focused on this game. The only people talking about next week are the fans and [the media]. Once we get the Aberdeen game out the way then we can focus on the cup final.

Tait says that he has become a better player due to manager Stephen Robinson's influence and that Motherwell will continue to improve under his guidance.

"He's been brilliant since the back end of last season and then starting fresh in the summer," Tait said.

"He's got us really organised, he's helped us play the way he wants us to play. I feel that I am a better player at wing-back than I would have been without Stephen Robinson.

"He wants to make us a better team and better players individually. He's given us the confidence to take that onto the field and at the moment we're doing well. He's always pushing us and trying to get more out of us."