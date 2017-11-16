Javier Hernandez: West Ham striker denies reports he has asked to leave

Javier Hernandez has scored four goals in 13 appearances for West Ham

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez has denied suggestions he has asked to leave the Premier League club.

Reports in his homeland said the 29-year-old Mexican wanted to rejoin Chivas before next year's World Cup.

The former Manchester United forward, who joined the Hammers from Bayer Leverkusen for £16m in July, said the stories were "completely false".

"I am 100% committed to helping improve the situation that we are all experiencing in West Ham," he tweeted.

Hernandez added he had not asked to leave "at any time".

West Ham, who sacked manager Slaven Bilic earlier this month, are 18th in the Premier League.

Hernandez is set to miss David Moyes' first match in charge of the Hammers after injuring his hamstring during Mexico's friendly against Belgium on Friday.