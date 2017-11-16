Lee Kendall: England goalkeeping coach resigns after being cleared by investigation

Former Bristol City goalkeeping coach Lee Kendall was appointed by England in 2014.

Lee Kendall has quit as England women's goalkeeping coach after being cleared by the Football Association following claims of "unacceptable behaviour".

Nigeria-born striker Eniola Aluko, 30, alleged that Kendall, 36, spoke to her in a fake Caribbean accent.

The FA said its investigation had now concluded and it "was decided that no further action was necessary".

A statement added: "It is Lee's choice to focus on the future and on pursuing his career elsewhere."

Kendall was not involved with the squad for last month's friendly defeat in France after the FA opened its investigation.

Aluko made the claim about Kendall to the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport as part of an investigation into how the FA dealt with complaints about former England boss Mark Sampson's behaviour.

Sampson was later found to have used discriminatory language to Aluko and team-mate Drew Spence following three inquiries. The FA has since apologised.