Yann Kermorgant: Reading striker hungry for more before finishing career

Yann Kermorgant's 19 goals last season included the winning penalty in the Championship play-off semi-final

Yann Kermorgant wants a chance to put right the disappointment of missing out on Premier League promotion before deciding to call time on his career.

The 36-year-old Frenchman put his retirement plans on hold for a year when, earlier in November, he extended his Reading contract until 2019.

Kermorgant had initially indicated this season would be his last.

"I feel like we still have something to do," he told BBC Sport. "I wanted to be part of the club next year."

Former Leicester, Charlton and Bournemouth striker Kermorgant netted 19 goals last season as the Royals finished third in the Championship and reached the play-off final.

But surgery on a pre-season hip and groin injury delayed the Brittany man's chance to get his initial swansong season up and running until the end of October.

"I was devastated not to reach the Premier League in May. I didn't want to think about a new deal back then," Kermorgant told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"But just before pre-season started, it was something I was thinking about. We put talks on hold until after the injury cleared up, but we quickly sat down again and agreed the deal after that."

Kermorgant's initial retirement plan was to return to France and finish building a new family home.

"There's a bit of disappointment from the family not to be going back next summer," he said. "But it's football and everyone is happy for me to continue and aim to make the most of it."

Kermorgant will hope to get himself off the mark in goalscoring terms for this season when Reading host Championship leaders Wolves on Saturday.