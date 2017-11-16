Steve Lovell: Gillingham appoint caretaker manager until end of season

Steve Lovell is a former Gillingham striker

Steve Lovell has been appointed manager of League One side Gillingham until the end of the season after a successful spell in caretaker charge.

Lovell has won four of his seven games since replacing Peter Taylor, who also had a short spell as interim boss after Ady Pennock left on 25 September.

The 57-year-old had previously said he wanted to take charge of the Kent club on a longer-term basis.

Gillingham are 22nd in League One, two points from safety.

As well as collecting eight points from five league matches in charge, former striker Lovell has guided Gillingham into the second round of the FA Cup and the last 32 of the Checkatrade Trophy.