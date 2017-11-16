Guy Gnabouyou: Torquay United bid to sign ex-Marseille and France Under-21 striker

Guy Gnabouyou has played in France, Greece, Finland and Malta

National League strugglers Torquay United have made an offer to sign former Marseille and France Under-21 striker Guy Gnabouyou.

The 27-year-old has been on trial at Plainmoor and scored twice for the Gulls in a friendly appearance.

Torquay have offered free agent Gnabouyou a contract until January.

The Gulls have scored only twice in their past six games and boss Gary Owers has also made a transfer offer to a club in England to sign a striker.

"We've not agreed terms, so there's still quite a bit of work to do, but it's something that's ongoing," Owers said of Gnabouyou.

The forward's last club was Finnish side Inter Turku, for whom he has played four times in the Europa League, while he has also played in Malta.

"He's mobile, he's athletic, he's quick and looking at his stuff, which I did do before I invited him over, he looks like he can finish if he gets a chance," added Owers.

Torquay last paid a fee for a player in July 2012 when they signed Billy Bodin from Swindon Town for a fee believed to be about £70,000.

But Owers says the club is ready to pay for a striker as they aim to move away from the National League relegation places.

The club are six points from safety and have scored just 17 times this season - the lowest tally in the division.

"The money's down and the ball's in the court of the club that's received the offer, it's a process so let's see where it goes in the next couple of days," Owers told BBC Sport.

"It is someone that's attracting a lot of attention, it is someone who's scored lots of goals in the last couple of seasons."