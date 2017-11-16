Danny Lloyd: Peterborough United man 'lost for words' after FA Cup hat-trick

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Tranmere 0-5 Peterborough Utd

Danny Lloyd says it was "mind-blowing" to score his first Peterborough United hat-trick in their 5-0 FA Cup first-round replay win at Tranmere Rovers.

The 25-year-old striker, from nearby Liverpool, had 30 family members and friends watching in the stands.

"It's absolutely amazing - I'm lost for words to be honest," Lloyd said.

"You couldn't write it - you come to a club three miles from your house, you get all your family and friends here and you manage to get a hat-trick."

Lloyd, a former AFC Fylde, Tamworth, Lincoln and Southport forward, had been working for a waste disposal company before joining League One Posh from Stockport in May.

He has scored five times in five starts for Grant McCann's side this season, with his goals securing Peterborough a second-round tie at National League side Woking.

"I've played in the FA Cup first round a few times for Stockport and Fylde but I've never scored, so to score a hat-trick - it's mind-blowing really," Lloyd told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.