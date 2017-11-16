Kieran Tierney: Celtic defender is October player of the month

Tierney has scored twice for Celtic this season

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney is the Scottish Premiership player of the month for October.

The 20-year-old is ready to make his 100th club appearance when the champions visit Ross County on Saturday.

He played in seven games last month, including two World Cup qualifiers for Scotland and two Champions League defeats to Bayern Munich.

And he capped a hectic period by signing a new six-year contract.

Tierney, who made his debut in April 2015, was on target in a 3-0 win over nearest league rivals Aberdeen in October, with Celtic also beating Dundee and drawing at home to Kilmarnock.

He reached another milestone last week, captaining Scotland for the first time in the 1-0 friendly loss to the Netherlands.

In what was his ninth international appearance, Tierney was given a central defensive role by interim coach Malky Mackay.