Scottish Gossip: Michael O'Neill, Rangers, St Johnstone, Hibs, Celtic

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Michael O'Neill has told Northern Ireland bosses that he wants to speak to the SFA about becoming the new Scotland manager. (Sun)

Michael O'Neill will meet the SFA next week to begin talks after an official approach was made, with the FAI seeking £350,000 in compensation. (Herald, print edition)

Former Rangers defender Henning Berg throws his hat into the ring for the Ibrox manager's job after spells working in Poland and Hungary. (Daily Record)

Northern Ireland line up St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright for their manager's job if Michael O'Neill leaves for Scotland. (Sun)

Michael O'Neill is weighing up the attractions of life as an international manager against a switch to day-to-day involvement at club level. (Telegraph)

Europa League expansion plans are afoot which are set to benefit Scottish football, according to Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell. (Daily Record)

Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso played almost an hour in a friendly at Berwick Rangers last night as he nears a return from the broken nose he suffered last month. (Scotsman)

Celtic have ruled out rebuilding their main stand because of costs rising to an estimated £40m. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon is planning on adding to his squad in January but hopes he isn't looking for a replacement for midfielder John McGinn. (Sun)

Ex-Ibrox midfielder Charlie Miller believes Michael O'Halloran, currently on loan at St Johnstone, can resurrect his Rangers career and hand the incoming Ibrox manager a massive boost in January. (Daily Record)

Former defender Steven Pressley says Rangers have unearthed a gem in Ross McCrorie - but warned it could take 40 games to discover if he's half the diamond Pedro Caixinha predicted he'd be. (Sun)

Celtic face a fight for defender Liam Moore as Reading boss Jaap Stam vows to do everything he can to fend off interest from the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

Hearts expect a final decision on Tynecastle's new main stand at the end of the week after safety officers visited the site again on Wednesday. (Scotsman)

Manager Neil Lennon has expressed sympathy with Danny Swanson over the off-field turmoil he has had to contend with while trying to make an impact at Hibs.(Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee manager Neil McCann has no plans to reinstate Scott Bain after dropping the goalkeeper over a disciplinary matter. (Daily Record, print edition)

Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer is set to discuss his future with manager Brendan Rodgers and the Norway U21 international is prepared to go out on loan. (Daily Record)

Falkirk boss Paul Hartley is disappointed by Kevin O'Hara's eight-match ban after an excessive misconduct charge for comments made to Dunfermline forward Dean Shiels and insists the Bairns will do their best to keep his career on track. (Falkirk Herald)

A new buyer has been found for Airdrieonians, with a deal agreed in principle with the club's majority shareholder and a buyer who is part of the Bellshill-based trucking company ZLGroup. (Scotsman, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Bristol centre Will Harrell is set to join Edinburgh next season and South African fly-half Jaco van der Walt has been offered a deal to move to Myreside. (Daily Mail, print edition)