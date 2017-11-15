Thursday's back pages 15 Nov From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/42006194 Read more about sharing. Daily Express leads with England manager Gareth Southgate stating supporters have been own over by his young squad Daily Star states that Brazil midfielder Willian wants Chelsea club-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek to return from his loan spell at Crystal Palace The Mirror leads with quotes from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho who says that he was unhappy that defender Phil Jones played for England and aggravated an injury The Sun predicts that England manager Gareth Southgate will omit five senior players, including Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck, from his World Cup squad The Independent carries the photo of Aston Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak whose hat-trick helped Australia defeat Honduras to qualify for the World Cup