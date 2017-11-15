Thursday's back pages

Daily Express
Daily Express leads with England manager Gareth Southgate stating supporters have been own over by his young squad
Daily Star
Daily Star states that Brazil midfielder Willian wants Chelsea club-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek to return from his loan spell at Crystal Palace
Mirror
The Mirror leads with quotes from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho who says that he was unhappy that defender Phil Jones played for England and aggravated an injury
The Sun
The Sun predicts that England manager Gareth Southgate will omit five senior players, including Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck, from his World Cup squad
Independent
The Independent carries the photo of Aston Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak whose hat-trick helped Australia defeat Honduras to qualify for the World Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Korfball being played

Try Korfball!
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired