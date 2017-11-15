Celtic: Brendan Rodgers' reign 'doesn't feel short-term' - Shaun Maloney

Could Rodgers lead Celtic to four more titles, breaking the record they share with Rangers of nine-in-a-row?

Celtic Under-20s coach Shaun Maloney believes manager Brendan Rodgers will remain at the club long-term given the transformation he has overseen.

Rodgers said at the club's AGM on Wednesday that he sees no reason why he wouldn't stay to try to lead the club to 10 straight Scottish titles.

Their sixth arrived in his first season and his side remain unbeaten in 63 domestic matches.

"He has impacted on every department of the club," Maloney told BBC Scotland.

"I have only been there three months and there couldn't be a better place for a young coach to go in and work and learn.

"There is a different culture to anything I have ever seen at the club. The feeling at Celtic at the moment is this is not short-term. I really hope that continues and the manager and staff are still there for a number of years.

"He knows exactly how he wants his teams to play, and how he wants people to act in all departments. If anyone drops below that, he will let them know, players or staff."

Former Scotland winger Maloney, who started his career at Celtic Park and later returned to the club after a year at Aston Villa, joined Rodgers' staff in August as a development coach after retiring from playing.

Maloney, 34, now helps coach Celtic's Under-20s development squad

He revealed Rodgers regularly invites the club's promising youngsters to train with the senior squad, and "knows all the players in my squad".

"He sees the (U20s) players a lot.," Maloney told BBC Sportsound. "A lot of our players will train on a daily basis with the first team. We had four today. There have been numerous other times where we have had more than that.

"It is not like the manager will come onto our training pitch. It is the opposite. The players see a lot of him compared to what has happened at other times at the club.

"He will watch as much of our games as possible, particularly in the Youth Champions League. I will speak to him about it the day after.

"He is very generous with his time. It is not just the Under-20s. It is the academy as well - he will do in-service days for 30-odd staff on international breaks.

"It definitely feels like this isn't a short-term thing. It feels like the club is building something."

'One thing he does spend money on is good quality carpet'

Rodgers' achievements at Celtic to date brought an appreciative response at the club's AGM

Former Celtic midfielder Kris Commons, who didn't feature under Rodgers as he battled for fitness before being released in May, says the manager's influence can be seen everywhere.

"He has a great understanding of the expectations required to be successful," Commons told Sportsound. "He has improved every department - from the security as you walk in, to the kitchen, the sports science. The place looks like something from Wall Street - there are that many monitors and TVs, that many people working there.

"I think he has seen every side of it at Liverpool, at Swansea and Chelsea, as a young coach coming through. He has seen what is required to be successful. If you don't tick the box, he will come in and say 'this is how it is meant to be done'. Not in a ruthless way, not 'my way or the highway'. Just 'this is how it works'.

"From when I walked through the doors at Celtic seven years ago, to what it is today, it is not just a transformation, it is a different world, a different planet."

Commons also revealed that Rodgers' desire for the highest standards extends to his office floor.

"He spends money like there is no tomorrow!" he added. "One thing he does spend money on is good quality carpet. You go in his office and I swear I have never seen carpet that thick in my life.

"You almost need a rugby scrum just to shut the front door - it is phenomenal. But it was lovely…I wanted to take my shoes off just to feel it between my feet!"