Mark Stafford's red card is the big talking point as Crusaders beat their big rivals Linfield 2-0 in the League Cup.

With Crusaders leading 1-0, referee Raymond Hetherington sent off Crusaders' David Cushley only to reverse his decision and dismiss Stafford after consulting with one of his assistants.

Paul Heatley put the Crues ahead with Gavin Whyte adding a late second as Roy Carroll was left stranded after going upfield for a corner.