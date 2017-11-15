BBC Sport - FA Cup: Tranmere Rovers 0-5 Peterborough United highlights
Highlights: Tranmere 0-5 Peterborough Utd
- From the section FA Cup
Peterborough striker Danny Lloyd scores a hat-trick to knock 10-man Tranmere Rovers out of the FA Cup with a 5-0 win in their first-round replay at Prenton Park.
MATCH REPORT: Tranmere Rovers 0-5 Peterborough United
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup first-round replays here.
Available to UK users only.
