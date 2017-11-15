BBC Sport - FA Cup: 'Calamity' for Tranmere as awful back-pass gives Peterborough the lead

Watch: 'Calamity' Tranmere back-pass helps Posh take lead

  • From the section FA Cup

Peterborough's Danny Lloyd capitalises on a poor back-pass from Tranmere to put the visitors 1-0 ahead in their FA Cup first-round replay.

Follow in-play highlights and live radio commentary here.

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup first-round replays here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Watch: 'Calamity' Tranmere back-pass helps Posh take lead

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Five of the best shots as Dimitrov beats Goffin

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What a hit! Will there be a better FA Cup goal this season?

Video

Osi welcomes Clayborn to 'Six Sack Club'

Video

Highlights: Non-league Woking stun League One Bury

Video

Highlights: Scunthorpe 1-0 Northampton

Video

Evans wants refs to learn from controversial penalty decision

Video

British cycling under the microscope - the story continues

Video

Week 10

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Peaky Blinders fan Albrighton is put to the test

Video

Randolph dejected after Republic World Cup dream dashed

Video

England can take huge belief - Southgate

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Korfball being played

Try Korfball!
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired