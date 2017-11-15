Gareth Southgate: Youthful England have helped 'change the wind of public feeling'

Media playback is not supported on this device England can take huge belief - Southgate

England's displays against Germany and Brazil have helped "change the wind of public feeling", says boss Gareth Southgate.

Southgate handed out six debuts as a youthful Three Lions recorded back-to-back goalless draws against the world's top two sides at Wembley.

Last month, England's poor display in a home win over Slovenia drew mockery from some sections of the crowd.

"I hope the English public will see they gave everything," said Southgate.

"I would hope there's a little more of a connection, it feels like a little connection between supporters and the team."

With a host of regulars absent through injury and several more overlooked, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 23, midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 21, who is on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea, and Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, 20, seized their chance to prove themselves.

"I think they've succeeded in changing the wind of public feeling," said Southgate.

"That's a huge credit for the way they've taken responsibility.

Media playback is not supported on this device Southgate praises 'encouraging' England performance

"They've shown belief, they've worked for each other and they've dug in.

"I know they're basic qualities but they're qualities we've been accused on not having in the past. They've shown them in abundance."

England's next friendlies are against Netherlands in Amsterdam on 23 March 2018, before they host Italy at Wembley four days later.

"We're showing people what youth development in our country can produce," added Southgate.

"We've given these guys the opportunity and we believe there are others coming through our youth systems," he said.

"These guys have gone ahead and done really well. I'm enthused by that."