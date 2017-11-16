Former Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish says he could not return to Hillsborough, the scene of the 1989 disaster in which 96 Reds fans died.

Listen to Kenny Dalglish - a 5 live Sport special on BBC Radio 5 live on Wednesday 16 November at 19:30 GMT.

READ MORE: Kenny Dalglish on Liverpool - the club, the fans, the city, and Hillsborough