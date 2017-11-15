Romania Under-21 manager criticises Football Association of Wales

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Wales U21 0-0 Romania U21

Romania U21's were "made to train in a swamp" by hosts Wales ahead of their 0-0 draw in a European qualification match in Bangor on Tuesday, according to manager Daniel Isaila.

Razvan Marin and George Puscas were both sent off for the visitors.

Isaila claimed promised food was not provided and dirty rubbish bins were given instead of barrels for recovery.

He said all of these things created 'a sort of tension' that led to Romania finishing with nine men.

Isaila, pspeaking to Digi Sport said: "They were meant to wait for us with sandwiches on our arrival from the airport, they did not do that.

"They told us they couldn't. We had to waste an hour in a fast food restaurant to feed our boys.

"The bit about the training field was the icing on the cake. We had to train in a swamp. We asked for some barrels of ice for recovery, as it happens everywhere, and instead we were given some dirty rubbish bins.

"It's beyond imagination! I could not believe my eyes when I saw it happening.

"I gave up on that as well. We had to leave the field all dirty and go back like this from the stadium to the hotel, for 30 minutes."

Marin was shown a second yellow card after 72 minutes for diving and Puscas saw red for an elbow on Wales' Jack Evans.

Isaila said that the way his players were treated contributed to their ill-discipline on the pitch in the Group 8 match.

"When we were having food there were all sorts of problems," added Isalia.

"Our doctor had to persuade them and speak to them all the time to make sure we have everything we need in terms of food."

"The floodlights were also really poor. All these things led to creating a sort of a tension and the boys lost their temper."

The Football Association of Wales has declined to comment at this stage after being contacted by BBC Wales Sport.