Tottenham v Arsenal: Pick your combined north London derby XI

When Tottenham beat Arsenal in April, they ensured they would finish above their north London rivals for the first time in 22 years.

Spurs finished the season second in the Premier League, with the Gunners sixth and missing out on Champions League qualification.

And Mauricio Pochettino's men also dominated when it came to your player selections.

When we asked you to pick a combined Tottenham-Arsenal XI, only three Gunners made the side - Laurent Koscielny, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

But - in the build-up to Saturday's game - has anything changed?

With Kyle Walker out of the equation after his move to Manchester City, and Arsenal bringing in Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac, there are decisions to be made.

Select your combined team using the tool below and share it on social media.

If you cannot view the team selector follow this link.