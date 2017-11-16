BBC Sport - Alex Ferguson would have sold Danny Rose - Lord Alan Sugar

'Alex Ferguson would have sold Danny Rose'

Lord Alan Sugar says he cannot understand why the Tottenham hierarchy did not sell Danny Rose after comments he made about new signings in the summer.

You can see more of Lord Sugar on The Premier League Show at 22:00 GMT on Thursday on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website.

