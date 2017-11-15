Corry Evans says he wants referees to 'look and learn' from the controversial penalty he conceded during Northern Ireland's World Cup play-off first-leg defeat by Switzerland.

Evans was ruled to have blocked a shot with his arm and was also booked, ruling him out of the second leg.

In-demand manager Michael O'Neill guided Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 but they narrowly missed out on qualification for Russia 2018, losing 1-0 over two legs to the Swiss.

READ MORE: Scottish FA makes approach for O'Neill