BBC Sport - Corry Evans: Referees need to learn from controversial penalty

Corry Evans says he wants referees to 'look and learn' from the controversial penalty he conceded during Northern Ireland's World Cup play-off first-leg defeat by Switzerland.

Evans was ruled to have blocked a shot with his arm and was also booked, ruling him out of the second leg.

In-demand manager Michael O'Neill guided Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 but they narrowly missed out on qualification for Russia 2018, losing 1-0 over two legs to the Swiss.

