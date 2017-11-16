BBC Sport - Kenny Dalglish: Liverpool managers need to be humble
Liverpool managers must be humble - Dalglish
- From the section Football
Club legend Kenny Dalglish says Liverpool managers need to understand the city and be "humble".
Listen to Kenny Dalglish - a 5 live Sport special on BBC Radio 5 live on Wednesday 16 November at 19:30 GMT.
READ MORE: Kenny Dalglish on Liverpool - the club, the fans, the city, and Hillsborough
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired