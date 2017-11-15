FAW prepare to spend £500,000 on training facilities upgrade

Chris Coleman and some of his backroom staff, along with Liverpool legend Ian Rush, at the Wales football training base in the Vale of Glamorgan in October 2017

The Football Association of Wales are prepared to spend around £500,000 improving Wales' training facilities in the Vale of Glamorgan.

This is an improvement Chris Coleman wants to see if he is to continue as Wales manager.

The plans include building a new gym and physiotherapy centre next to training pitches at the Hensol resort.

Coleman also wants full-time deals for head of performance Ryland Morgans and psychologist Ian Mitchell.