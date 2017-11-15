Hearts await Tynecastle safety inspection on Friday before Partick Thistle game

Tynecastle has been undergoing redevelopment work to increase the main stand's capacity

Hearts hope Tynecastle will pass a safety inspection on Friday so the ground can host their Premiership match against Partick Thistle on Sunday.

Edinburgh City Council officials inspected the main stand on Wednesday as redevelopment work continues.

The Scottish Professional Football League expects the game to go ahead.

"Public safety is our primary concern, as it is for Hearts," said Edinburgh City Council Culture & Communities Convener, Cllr Donald Wilson.

"The council is doing all it can to help the club reopen Tynecastle in time for Sunday's match. Further inspections are planned for today and later in the week, if required."

The Council will make staff available over the weekend to carry out further inspections if a safety certificate is not granted on Friday.

The main stand redevelopment work was due to be completed in September, but Hearts had to make contingency plans to play home matches at Murrayfield against St Johnstone, Rangers and Kilmarnock.

But Murrayfield is now being used for the Scotland rugby team's autumn Tests, with New Zealand visiting Edinburgh on Saturday evening.

Hearts have won one, drawn one and lost two of their games at Murrayfield and are sixth in the Premiership with 15 points from 13 games.