Jordan Cranston: Cheltenham defender to miss rest of season with hamstring injury

Jordan Cranston joined Cheltenham from Gateshead in January 2016

Cheltenham Town defender Jordan Cranston has been ruled out for the rest of season with a hamstring injury.

Town manager Gary Johnson originally thought Cranston would be sidelined for "two to four weeks" after being substituted in the 2-2 draw with Luton.

But the left-back, 24, who has played 21 times this season, has a torn hamstring and will now undergo surgery.

"He's had a super start to the season so I'm gutted as he was an important part of our squad," Johnson said.

"We wish Jordan well with his surgery and we will make sure he has the best possible care and rehabilitation so he can come back stronger from this setback."

In Cranston's absence, Johnson says Dan O'Shaughnessy will get an opportunity to step up for the Robins, who are 16th in League Two.