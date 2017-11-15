Gabon, Djibouti barred from 2020 CHAN

16 teams will battle it out for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) trophy in Morocco in January

Gabon and Djibouti have been banned from taking part in the qualifying for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The move by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) comes after both nations withdrew from 2018 qualifiers after they had started.

Caf took the decision at a meeting in Morocco, who are hosting the 2018 CHAN, ahead of the draw for the tournament on 17 November.

The statutes for the CHAN read: "Any association declaring forfeit after the start of the matches is liable to a fine of US$10,000. It will also not be allowed to participate in the next edition of the CHAN".

Gabon had been due to play Equatorial Guinea in August but withdrew just a few days prior to the game.

In July Djibouti in fact played the first leg of their qualifier against Ethiopia, who won the tie 5-1, before they chose not to travel for the second leg.

That led to Caf imposing a further sanction of US$10,000 on the Djibouti Football Federation which they must pay as compensation to their Ethiopian counterparts.