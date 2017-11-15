BBC Sport - FA Cup: Accrington 1-1 Guiseley (3-4 pens) - highlights
Guiseley shock Accrington on penalties
Goalkeeper Jonny Maxted is the hero as 10-man Guiseley secure an FA Cup second-round trip to Mansfield by beating Accrington on penalties.
MATCH REPORT: Accrington Stanley 1-1 Guiseley (3-4 pens)
