BBC Sport - FA Cup: Scunthorpe's Hakeeb Adelakun scores stunning goal against Northampton

What a hit! Will there be a better FA Cup goal this season?

  • From the section FA Cup

Scunthorpe's Hakeeb Adelakun scores a stunning long-range effort to give his side an FA Cup first round replay win against Northampton.

MATCH REPORT: Scunthorpe 1-0 Northampton

Available to UK users only.

Watch all the FA Cup first round goals here.

Top videos

Video

What a hit! Will there be a better FA Cup goal this season?

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Non-league Woking stun League One Bury

Video

Highlights: Scunthorpe 1-0 Northampton

Video

Peaky Blinders fan Albrighton is put to the test

Video

Guiseley shock Accrington on penalties

Video

'The World Cup will miss the Ireland fans' - Kasper Schmeichel

Video

Week 10

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Fan criticism of England too much for Neville

  • From the section Sport
Video

Five best shots as Sock beats Cilic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How to celebrate reaching the World Cup...

Video

Boston's Irving 'puts on a show' in NBA's best plays

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Korfball being played

Try Korfball!
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired