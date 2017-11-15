BBC Sport - FA Cup: Scunthorpe's Hakeeb Adelakun scores stunning goal against Northampton
What a hit! Will there be a better FA Cup goal this season?
Scunthorpe's Hakeeb Adelakun scores a stunning long-range effort to give his side an FA Cup first round replay win against Northampton.
MATCH REPORT: Scunthorpe 1-0 Northampton
