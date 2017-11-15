BBC Sport - FA Cup first round replay: Scunthorpe 1-0 Northampton highlights

Highlights: Scunthorpe 1-0 Northampton

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch highlights as a spectacular Hakeeb Adelakun effort sends Scunthorpe into the FA Cup second round with a 1-0 replay win against Northampton.

MATCH REPORT: Scunthorpe 1-0 Northampton

Available to UK users only.

Watch all the FA Cup first round goals here.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Scunthorpe 1-0 Northampton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

What a hit! Will there be a better FA Cup goal this season?

Video

Osi welcomes Clayborn to 'Six Sack Club'

Video

Non-league Woking stun League One Bury

Video

Peaky Blinders fan Albrighton is put to the test

Video

Guiseley shock Accrington on penalties

Video

'The World Cup will miss the Ireland fans' - Kasper Schmeichel

Video

Week 10

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Fan criticism of England too much for Neville

  • From the section Sport
Video

Five best shots as Sock beats Cilic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How to celebrate reaching the World Cup...

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Korfball being played

Try Korfball!
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired