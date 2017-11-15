BBC Sport - FA Cup first round replay: Scunthorpe 1-0 Northampton highlights
Highlights: Scunthorpe 1-0 Northampton
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as a spectacular Hakeeb Adelakun effort sends Scunthorpe into the FA Cup second round with a 1-0 replay win against Northampton.
MATCH REPORT: Scunthorpe 1-0 Northampton
Available to UK users only.
