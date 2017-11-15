Stewart Day: Bury chairman apologises after their FA Cup defeat by Woking

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup first round replay: Bury 0-3 Woking

Bury chairman Stewart Day has apologised to their fans after they were knocked out of the FA Cup by National League club Woking.

The League One Shakers lost 3-0 at home in Tuesday's first-round replay after drawing the initial game 1-1.

"The word deflated goes nowhere near to describing how we all felt," Day said in a statement on the club's website.

"The attitude of the team was not acceptable and as a chairman and a fan I expect much, much more."

Woking set up a second-round tie against either Tranmere or Peterborough thanks to their victory against managerless Bury, who are bottom of the third tier.

"To get knocked out in the way we did is extremely disappointing for me. We lacked fight, passion and desire, attributes that I, as chairman, expect the players to give when wearing the shirt of Bury Football Club," Day continued.

"Woking deserved to go through as they played as a team and wanted to win much more than we did and everyone on the ground applauded them off the pitch. I personally congratulated each player and member of the coaching staff. We wish them well in the next round."

Player-coach Ryan Lowe is in charge of Bury on an interim basis following the sacking of Lee Clark in October, but the Shakers are winless in three games under him.

"I wouldn't want people signing "you're only here for the money" and booing you off the pitch or "you're not fit to wear the shirt"," Lowe told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We're bottom of League One so we need to take a look at ourselves in terms of personal pride. Are we really that good? There's questions to be asked. I've got a lot of respect for the lads but I'm here more for the club and the chairman and everything else that goes with it."

A sign of respect

Anthony Limbrick's Woking side drew 1-1 at home with Bury before winning the replay 3-0

Woking manager Anthony Limbrick thanked Bury supporters for the reception his side was given at full-time as they reached the second round for the second successive season.

"I think a lot of people expected when we drew a League One team that we might have missed our chance, but I was really pleased that we came and scored three and kept a clean sheet," Limbrick said.

"The Bury fans clapped us off at the end. It's a real credit to them and something we've never seen before. I thought that was a really amazing sign of respect from them and it made me realise how well we had worked and played."

Despite despatching a League One outfit, Limbrick admitted he would prefer a crack at National League rivals Tranmere in the second round, although he does not fear a meeting with Peterborough.

"To have another League One side at home again would be a nice challenge," he added.