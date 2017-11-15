BBC Sport - Darren Randolph dejected after Republic of Ireland World Cup dream dashed
Randolph dejected after Republic World Cup dream dashed
- From the section Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland defender Darren Randolph expresses his disappointment after the Republic of Ireland lose 5-1 to Denmark in the second leg of their World Cup play-off in Dublin.
The tie ended 5-1 on aggregate, with Christian Eriksen the star performer for Denmark with a hat-trick.
