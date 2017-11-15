Diallang Jaiyesimi: Norwich City winger signs new three-year contract

Diallang Jaiyesimi
Diallang Jaiyesimi joined Norwich from non-league Dulwich Hamlet in 2016

Norwich City winger Diallang Jaiyesimi has signed a new deal to keep him at the Championship club until 2020, with the option of a further year.

The 19-year-old played for the Canaries' under-23 side in the 2016-17 EFL Trophy and is on a season-long loan at League Two Grimsby Town.

Jaiyesmi has made 17 appearances for the Mariners, and has scored one goal.

"I'm pleased and grateful. The club have shown lots of faith in me and it makes me feel very good," he said.

