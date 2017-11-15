Manchester United: Marouane Fellaini contract negotiations continuing

Fellaini has scored four goals for Manchester United this season

Manchester United are prepared to let Marouane Fellaini leave for nothing at the end of the season rather than sell the midfielder in January.

Fellaini's contract expires on 30 June and while United began talks with the Belgian over a new deal last season, so far there has been no agreement.

The 29-year-old rejected United's latest offer in September.

Fellaini, who joined United for £27m in August 2013, was then manager David Moyes' first significant signing.

It is understood Fellaini gave up £4m in bonuses in order to ensure the transfer went through.

His fortunes at United have fluctuated. He was booed by his own supporters in December 2016 when he warmed up as a substitute during a game against Tottenham at Old Trafford.

However, since then, Fellaini has become a more popular figure.

He scored in the Europa League semi-final victory over Celta Vigo and also started in the 2-0 win over Ajax in the final.

And when he was linked with a move to Galatasaray in the summer, United manager Jose Mourinho said the Turkish club had more chance of signing him than Fellaini.

He has missed part of this season with injury but has scored four goals in nine games.

It is understood Fellaini has a good relationship with Mourinho, which could be a key factor in the player's eventual decision.