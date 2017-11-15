Colin Slater: Notts County appoint ex-BBC commentator as honorary vice-president

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC's Colin Slater announces his retirement as Notts County commentator

Colin Slater, BBC Radio Nottingham's former Notts County reporter, has been named as an honorary vice president of the League Two club.

The 83-year-old retired at the end of the 2016-17 season having covered more than 2,500 Notts matches over seven decades, spanning 49 years.

Slater, who was made an MBE in 2001, said: "It's difficult to express how honoured I feel.

"It's something I never thought would happen in my wildest dreams."