Guernsey FC: Molesey victory is club's first midweek away win since March 2015

Guernsey FC's record goalscorer Ross Allen has scored four times in the club's past three games

Guernsey FC got their first midweek away win since March 2015 as they won 4-2 at Molesey.

Craig Young gave the Green Lions a 37th-minute lead, before an equalising penalty two minutes later.

Ross Allen put Guernsey 2-1 up three minutes later before Keanu Marsh's first goal for the club nine minutes after the break.

Molesey pulled one back 11 minutes from full-time before Allen made it 4-2 with a penalty in the final minute.

The win, six days after Guernsey twice threw away a three-goal lead to draw 4-4 with Whyteleafe, lifted Guernsey up to 17th place in Isthmian League Division One South.

Guernsey last won away from home in midweek on 17 March 2015 when they crushed South Park 7-1.

"If we keep getting the numbers that we're getting and the quality and quantity then we can be a match for anyone," said boss Tony Vance.

"There's a couple of teams that are running away with it and we probably can't match them to a certain degree, but in saying that Lewes are top and we only just lost to them 1-0 away from home.

"If we've got a group like this and we've got a bit of momentum and everyone fighting for each other, then why not," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.