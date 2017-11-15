Ludlow names 22-strong Wales squad

Wales coach Jayne Ludlow has named a 22-player squad World Cup qualifying matches against Kazakhstan and Bosnia.

Wales squad: Skinner, Ingle, Rowe, Vine, O'Sullivan, Fishlock, Griffiths, Jenkins, Dykes, James, Harding, Davies, Evans, Lloyd, Horrell, Ward, Ladd, Lawrence, Chivers, Roberts, Green, Nolan.

