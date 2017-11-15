Senegal cap World Cup qualifying with a late win over SA

Senegal's victory over South Africa in the replayed match in Durban was backed up by a home win in Dakar

Senegal capped their return to the World Cup with a second victory over South Africa in a week.

They won the game in Dakar 2-1, but the winner only came in stoppage time at the end of the game.

Kara Mbodji sealed the victory, nosing them in front after Percy Tau had equalised Opa Nguette's opening goal.

It was a celebratory atmosphere in Dakar, after Senegal's victory against South Africa in Durban last week confirmed their place in the finals.

"It was quite special - it was fun. I enjoyed, my teammates, the fans - they enjoyed too," Senegal midfielder Papa Ndiaye told the BBC.

"I think everyone is very happy today and very proud too."

The other game in the group finished in a 4-0 win for Burkina Faso over Cape Verde in Ouagadougou.

Prejuce Nakoulma scored a hat trick, whilst Banou Diawara sealed the win in stoppage time at the end of the game.