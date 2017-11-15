Marc Wilmots leaves Ivory Coast coaching job

Marc Wilmots
Wilmots had been under scrutiny as the Elephants struggled in World Cup qualifying

Ivory Coast coach Marc Wilmots has left his job "by mutual agreement".

He had only been in the role six months, but pays the price for his failure to guide the Elephants to a fourth successive World Cup.

His final match in charge was the 2-0 defeat at the hands of Morocco, at home in Abidjan.

A statement from the Ivorian Football Federation said the two sides had met on Monday and agreed to the split.

In a statement on social media, Wilmots thanked the fans, players and members of the Federation for their efforts under him.

