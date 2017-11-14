BBC Sport - 'To lose like we did is disappointing' - Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, Darren Randolph
'To lose like we did is disappointing' - Darren Randolph
- From the section Republic of Ireland
Goalkeeper Darren Randolph says the Republic of Ireland were punished after being made to chase their World Cup play-off against Denmark.
"We pushed on in the second-half, trying to get back in the game and get some goals and left ourselves open and obviously we got punished."
