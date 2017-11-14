Match ends, Russia 3, Spain 3.
Russia 3-3 Spain
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos scored two penalties as Spain drew with 2018 World Cup hosts Russia.
Barcelona defender Jordi Alba turned in a cross to put the visitors ahead before Ramos doubled the lead from the spot after Daler Kuzyaev's handball.
The hosts fought back with goals from Fyodor Smolov and Aleksey Miranchuk but Ramos restored Spain's lead after he was fouled in the box.
However, Smolov struck from 20 yards to secure a draw in St Petersburg.
Smolov could have had a hat-trick for the impressive hosts but for a fine late save by Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, which extended Spain's unbeaten run this year to 10 games.
It was the first time Spain had conceded more than two goals in 90 minutes since they lost 5-1 to the Netherlands in the opening game of the 2014 World Cup.
Line-ups
Russia
- 99LunevSubstituted forat 90+2'minutes
- 28SmolnikovSubstituted forIgnatjevat 87'minutes
- 14Jikia
- 5Vasin
- 13KudryashovSubstituted forRauschat 75'minutes
- 18ZhirkovSubstituted forKombarovat 82'minutes
- 8Glushakov
- 19KuzyaevSubstituted forErokhinat 62'minutes
- 10DzagoevSubstituted forKokorinat 62'minutes
- 11Smolov
- 15MiranchukSubstituted forMiranchukat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Neustädter
- 4Kutepov
- 6Shvets
- 7Poloz
- 9Kokorin
- 16Miranchuk
- 17Zabolotny
- 20Ignatjev
- 21Erokhin
- 22Rausch
- 23Kombarov
- 30Gabulov
Spain
- 1de Gea
- 14Nacho
- 3Piqué
- 15RamosSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 58'minutesBooked at 68mins
- 18AlbaSubstituted forMorenoat 45'minutes
- 10Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forÑíguezat 60'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 18minsSubstituted forSilvaat 58'minutes
- 6IniestaSubstituted forIllarramendiat 45'minutes
- 24Fernández SaezSubstituted forCallejónat 45'minutes
- 19Rodrigo
- 20Asensio
Substitutes
- 2Odriozola
- 4Bartra
- 7Morata
- 8Ñíguez
- 9Callejón
- 11Machín Pérez
- 12Luis Alberto
- 16Moreno
- 17Iago Aspas
- 21Silva
- 23Reina
- 25Illarramendi
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Russia 3, Spain 3.
Andrey Lunev went off injured after Russia had used all subs.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Rodrigo Moreno (Spain) because of an injury.
Delay in match Andrey Lunev (Russia) because of an injury.
Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Spain).
Andrey Lunev (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Vladislav Ignatjev replaces Igor Smolnikov.
Attempt saved. Fedor Smolov (Russia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksandr Kokorin with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Dmitri Kombarov replaces Yuri Zhirkov.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Spain).
Aleksandr Kokorin (Russia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Rodrigo Moreno (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Viktor Vasin (Russia).
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Konstantin Rausch replaces Fyodor Kudryashov.
Marco Asensio (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia).
Offside, Russia. Aleksandr Kokorin tries a through ball, but Fedor Smolov is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Russia 3, Spain 3. Fedor Smolov (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Aleksandr Kokorin.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by David de Gea.
Attempt saved. Yuri Zhirkov (Russia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Fedor Smolov with a cross.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Spain).
Fedor Smolov (Russia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Russia. Igor Smolnikov tries a through ball, but Fedor Smolov is caught offside.
Booking
Vitolo (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Spain).
Anton Miranchuk (Russia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Anton Miranchuk replaces Aleksey Miranchuk.
Offside, Spain. Alberto Moreno tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Moreno is caught offside.
Alberto Moreno (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fedor Smolov (Russia).
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Andrey Lunev.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Moreno (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Asier Illarramendi with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Aleksandr Erokhin replaces Daler Kuzyaev.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Aleksandr Kokorin replaces Alan Dzagoev.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Saúl Ñíguez replaces Thiago Alcántara.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Nacho.
Foul by Alberto Moreno (Spain).