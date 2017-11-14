Russia 3-3 Spain

From the section

Ramos' goals were his second and third for his country this year

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos scored two penalties as Spain drew with 2018 World Cup hosts Russia.

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba turned in a cross to put the visitors ahead before Ramos doubled the lead from the spot after Daler Kuzyaev's handball.

The hosts fought back with goals from Fyodor Smolov and Aleksey Miranchuk but Ramos restored Spain's lead after he was fouled in the box.

However, Smolov struck from 20 yards to secure a draw in St Petersburg.

Smolov could have had a hat-trick for the impressive hosts but for a fine late save by Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, which extended Spain's unbeaten run this year to 10 games.

It was the first time Spain had conceded more than two goals in 90 minutes since they lost 5-1 to the Netherlands in the opening game of the 2014 World Cup.