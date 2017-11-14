BBC Sport - Wales' Panama promise has 'no bearing' on Coleman future - John Hartson
Wales' Panama promise 'no bearing' on Coleman future
- From the section Wales
Ex-Wales striker John Hartson says the youthful promise Wales showed in the 1-1 friendly draw with Panama will not sway Chris Coleman's decision whether to remain manager.
After Tuesday's match in Cardiff, Jack Collison, the former Wales and West Ham midfielder, adds that the fans and players are united in their hope that Coleman will agree a new contract with the Football Association of Wales.
