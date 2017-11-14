BBC Sport - Sammy Clingan's penalty double helped Glenavon to a 3-1 victory over Glentoran

Clingan penalties help Glenavon to victory over the Glens

  • From the section Irish

Glenavon's unbeaten streak continues after coming from behind to take all three points from their trip to the Oval.

Two second-half penalties from Sammy Clingan helped the Lurgan Blues to a 3-1 win over Glentoran.

The win means Gary Hamilton's side are back within of five points of leaders Coleraine at the top of the table.

Top videos

Video

Clingan penalties help Glenavon to victory over the Glens

  • From the section Irish
Video

'The World Cup will miss the Ireland fans' - Kasper Schmeichel

Video

Five best shots as Sock beats Cilic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How to celebrate reaching the World Cup...

Video

Boston's Irving 'puts on a show' in NBA's best plays

Video

The African footballer who saves lives

  • From the section News
Video

Newton 'pounds' Miami in spectacular display

Video

Five best shots as Dimitrov edges past Thiem

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Goodwin scores touchdown hours after losing son

Video

Moeen & Cook dice with danger Down Under

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Charles' excellent lob & other great WSL goals

Video

Catch of the year contender in NFL plays of the week

Video

I am in trouble with my mother - Jones

  • From the section Sport

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired