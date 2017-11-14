BBC Sport - Sammy Clingan's penalty double helped Glenavon to a 3-1 victory over Glentoran
Clingan penalties help Glenavon to victory over the Glens
- From the section Irish
Glenavon's unbeaten streak continues after coming from behind to take all three points from their trip to the Oval.
Two second-half penalties from Sammy Clingan helped the Lurgan Blues to a 3-1 win over Glentoran.
The win means Gary Hamilton's side are back within of five points of leaders Coleraine at the top of the table.
