BBC Sport - 'The World Cup will miss the Ireland fans' - Kasper Schmeichel
'The World Cup will miss the Ireland fans' - Kasper Schmeichel
- From the section Republic of Ireland
Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says the World Cup will be a lesser experience without the Irish supporters.
"For the tournament, it's a shame that the Irish fans aren't there... they are truly unique," Schmeichel said.
