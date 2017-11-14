BBC Sport - Highlights: Wales U21 0-0 Romania U21
Highlights: Wales U21 0-0 Romania U21
Watch the highlights as Wales Under-21s miss out on an opportunity to close the gap on Romania, after the Group 8 leaders end the European Championship qualifier with nine men in Bangor.
This video is UK only.
