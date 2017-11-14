BBC Sport - O'Neill 'keen' to become the next Scotland manager
O'Neill 'keen' to be next Scotland manager
- From the section Irish
Chris McLaughlin, Senior Football Reporter for BBC Scotland, says that Michael O'Neill is 'keen' to become the next Scotland manager.
O'Neill has been linked with the role since the departure of Gordon Strachan and the Edinburgh-based coach has now emerged as the top target for the Scottish FA.
O'Neill would not be drawn on his future after Northern Ireland came up just short in their World Cup play-off against Switzerland.
