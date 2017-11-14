Wednesday's back pages 14 Nov From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41991291 Read more about sharing. The Daily Express leads with England's second successive 0-0 draw in recent days - a stalemate against World Cup semi-finalists Brazil Metro also lead with the 0-0 draw at Wembley The Daily Star uses a photo of the dispute between England midfielder Jake Livermore and Brazil full-back Dani Alves and says it was a "fighting performance" from England The Telegraph are more unanimous in their praise for England after they followed up last week's draw against Germany with a draw against Brazil The i sport back page hails England's defence, which featured inexperienced players at full international level