Wednesday's back pages

Express
The Daily Express leads with England's second successive 0-0 draw in recent days - a stalemate against World Cup semi-finalists Brazil
Metro
Metro also lead with the 0-0 draw at Wembley
Daily Star
The Daily Star uses a photo of the dispute between England midfielder Jake Livermore and Brazil full-back Dani Alves and says it was a "fighting performance" from England
The Telegraph
The Telegraph are more unanimous in their praise for England after they followed up last week's draw against Germany with a draw against Brazil
i sport
The i sport back page hails England's defence, which featured inexperienced players at full international level

