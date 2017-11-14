Match ends, Belgium 1, Japan 0.
Romelu Lukaku breaks Belgium record in win
-
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku became Belgium's record goalscorer as Roberto Martinez's side narrowly beat Japan 1-0 in Brugge.
Lukaku, 24, scored his 31st goal for his country when he headed home Nacer Chadli's cross.
Lukaku had drawn level with Bernard Voorhoof and Paul van Himst on 30 goals last week.
Belgium extend their unbeaten run to 15 games, their last defeat coming against Spain in a friendly in September 2016.
Elsewhere, the Netherlands made it two wins from two since missing out on a place in Russia next summer as they brushed aside Romania 3-0 in Bucharest.
Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel scored his first international goal since May 2008, with fellow ex-Premier League players Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong also on target.
Euro 2016 champions Portugal struggled to a 1-1 draw against the United States. Again without Cristiano Ronaldo, they saw Vitorino Antunes cancel out US debutant Weston McKennie's early opener in Leiria.
Line-ups
Belgium
- 12Mignolet
- 24Kabasele
- 3Vermaelen
- 5Vertonghen
- 15Meunier
- 7De BruyneSubstituted forDembéléat 62'minutes
- 6WitselSubstituted forDefourat 84'minutes
- 22ChadliSubstituted forJ Lukakuat 84'minutes
- 18T Hazard
- 14MertensSubstituted forMirallasat 60'minutes
- 9R LukakuSubstituted forOrigiat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Courtois
- 2J Lukaku
- 4Dendoncker
- 8Tielemans
- 11Mirallas
- 13Casteels
- 16Defour
- 17Origi
- 19Dembélé
- 21Depoitre
- 23Ciman
- 25Januzaj
Japan
- 1Kawashima
- 19SakaiSubstituted forSakaiat 86'minutes
- 22Yoshida
- 20Makino
- 5Nagatomo
- 25NagasawaSubstituted forMoriokaat 62'minutes
- 18AsanoSubstituted forKuboat 68'minutes
- 2IdeguchiBooked at 75mins
- 16Yamaguchi
- 8HaraguchiSubstituted forInuiat 78'minutes
- 15OsakoSubstituted forSugimotoat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Shoji
- 4Kurumaya
- 6Endo
- 7Kurata
- 9Sugimoto
- 10Inui
- 11Kubo
- 12Nishikawa
- 13Koroki
- 14Morioka
- 17Hasebe
- 21Sakai
- 23Higashiguchi
- 24Miura
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium 1, Japan 0.
Kevin Mirallas (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryota Morioka (Japan).
Foul by Divock Origi (Belgium).
Yuto Nagatomo (Japan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Yuya Kubo (Japan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Gotoku Sakai (Japan).
Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mousa Dembélé.
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Gotoku Sakai replaces Hiroki Sakai.
Kevin Mirallas (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hotaru Yamaguchi (Japan).
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Jordan Lukaku replaces Nacer Chadli.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Steven Defour replaces Axel Witsel.
Attempt blocked. Divock Origi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Attempt missed. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mousa Dembélé.
Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.
Attempt saved. Takashi Inui (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Takashi Inui replaces Genki Haraguchi.
Attempt missed. Yuto Nagatomo (Japan) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.
Attempt saved. Kenyu Sugimoto (Japan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Genki Haraguchi with a headed pass.
Booking
Yosuke Ideguchi (Japan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nacer Chadli (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yosuke Ideguchi (Japan).
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Divock Origi replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Kenyu Sugimoto replaces Yuya Osako.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 1, Japan 0. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nacer Chadli.
Attempt saved. Ryota Morioka (Japan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hiroki Sakai.
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Yuya Kubo replaces Takuma Asano.
Offside, Japan. Ryota Morioka tries a through ball, but Yuya Osako is caught offside.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Tomoaki Makino.
Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Ryota Morioka replaces Kazuki Nagasawa.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Mousa Dembélé replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Belgium).
Yuya Osako (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Kevin Mirallas replaces Dries Mertens.