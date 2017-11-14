Romelu Lukaku breaks Belgium record in win

Lukaku scored his first goals for Belgium in Russia in 2010 - seven years ago this week

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku became Belgium's record goalscorer as Roberto Martinez's side narrowly beat Japan 1-0 in Brugge.

Lukaku, 24, scored his 31st goal for his country when he headed home Nacer Chadli's cross.

Lukaku had drawn level with Bernard Voorhoof and Paul van Himst on 30 goals last week.

Belgium extend their unbeaten run to 15 games, their last defeat coming against Spain in a friendly in September 2016.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands made it two wins from two since missing out on a place in Russia next summer as they brushed aside Romania 3-0 in Bucharest.

Ryan Babel's previous international goal came against Ukraine in 2008

Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel scored his first international goal since May 2008, with fellow ex-Premier League players Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong also on target.

Euro 2016 champions Portugal struggled to a 1-1 draw against the United States. Again without Cristiano Ronaldo, they saw Vitorino Antunes cancel out US debutant Weston McKennie's early opener in Leiria.