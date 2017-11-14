International Friendlies
Belgium1Japan0

Romelu Lukaku breaks Belgium record in win

Romelu Lukaku
Lukaku scored his first goals for Belgium in Russia in 2010 - seven years ago this week

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku became Belgium's record goalscorer as Roberto Martinez's side narrowly beat Japan 1-0 in Brugge.

Lukaku, 24, scored his 31st goal for his country when he headed home Nacer Chadli's cross.

Lukaku had drawn level with Bernard Voorhoof and Paul van Himst on 30 goals last week.

Belgium extend their unbeaten run to 15 games, their last defeat coming against Spain in a friendly in September 2016.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands made it two wins from two since missing out on a place in Russia next summer as they brushed aside Romania 3-0 in Bucharest.

Ryan Babel celebrates his goal for Netherlands
Ryan Babel's previous international goal came against Ukraine in 2008

Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel scored his first international goal since May 2008, with fellow ex-Premier League players Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong also on target.

Euro 2016 champions Portugal struggled to a 1-1 draw against the United States. Again without Cristiano Ronaldo, they saw Vitorino Antunes cancel out US debutant Weston McKennie's early opener in Leiria.

Line-ups

Belgium

  • 12Mignolet
  • 24Kabasele
  • 3Vermaelen
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 15Meunier
  • 7De BruyneSubstituted forDembéléat 62'minutes
  • 6WitselSubstituted forDefourat 84'minutes
  • 22ChadliSubstituted forJ Lukakuat 84'minutes
  • 18T Hazard
  • 14MertensSubstituted forMirallasat 60'minutes
  • 9R LukakuSubstituted forOrigiat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Courtois
  • 2J Lukaku
  • 4Dendoncker
  • 8Tielemans
  • 11Mirallas
  • 13Casteels
  • 16Defour
  • 17Origi
  • 19Dembélé
  • 21Depoitre
  • 23Ciman
  • 25Januzaj

Japan

  • 1Kawashima
  • 19SakaiSubstituted forSakaiat 86'minutes
  • 22Yoshida
  • 20Makino
  • 5Nagatomo
  • 25NagasawaSubstituted forMoriokaat 62'minutes
  • 18AsanoSubstituted forKuboat 68'minutes
  • 2IdeguchiBooked at 75mins
  • 16Yamaguchi
  • 8HaraguchiSubstituted forInuiat 78'minutes
  • 15OsakoSubstituted forSugimotoat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Shoji
  • 4Kurumaya
  • 6Endo
  • 7Kurata
  • 9Sugimoto
  • 10Inui
  • 11Kubo
  • 12Nishikawa
  • 13Koroki
  • 14Morioka
  • 17Hasebe
  • 21Sakai
  • 23Higashiguchi
  • 24Miura
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamJapan
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Belgium 1, Japan 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Belgium 1, Japan 0.

Kevin Mirallas (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryota Morioka (Japan).

Foul by Divock Origi (Belgium).

Yuto Nagatomo (Japan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Yuya Kubo (Japan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Gotoku Sakai (Japan).

Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mousa Dembélé.

Substitution

Substitution, Japan. Gotoku Sakai replaces Hiroki Sakai.

Kevin Mirallas (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hotaru Yamaguchi (Japan).

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Jordan Lukaku replaces Nacer Chadli.

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Steven Defour replaces Axel Witsel.

Attempt blocked. Divock Origi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

Attempt missed. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mousa Dembélé.

Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Japan. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.

Attempt saved. Takashi Inui (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Japan. Takashi Inui replaces Genki Haraguchi.

Attempt missed. Yuto Nagatomo (Japan) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Japan. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.

Attempt saved. Kenyu Sugimoto (Japan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Genki Haraguchi with a headed pass.

Booking

Yosuke Ideguchi (Japan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nacer Chadli (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yosuke Ideguchi (Japan).

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Divock Origi replaces Romelu Lukaku.

Substitution

Substitution, Japan. Kenyu Sugimoto replaces Yuya Osako.

Goal!

Goal! Belgium 1, Japan 0. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nacer Chadli.

Attempt saved. Ryota Morioka (Japan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hiroki Sakai.

Substitution

Substitution, Japan. Yuya Kubo replaces Takuma Asano.

Offside, Japan. Ryota Morioka tries a through ball, but Yuya Osako is caught offside.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Tomoaki Makino.

Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.

Substitution

Substitution, Japan. Ryota Morioka replaces Kazuki Nagasawa.

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Mousa Dembélé replaces Kevin De Bruyne.

Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Belgium).

Yuya Osako (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Kevin Mirallas replaces Dries Mertens.

