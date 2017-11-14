Match ends, Argentina 2, Nigeria 4.
Sergio Aguero: Argentina striker taken to hospital after fainting during loss to Nigeria
Sergio Aguero was taken to hospital after fainting in the dressing room at half-time in Argentina's 4-2 defeat by Nigeria in Krasnodar, Russia.
The Manchester City striker had scored to put his side 2-0 up in the first half, but Arsenal's Alex Iwobi found the net twice as Nigeria came back.
Aguero, 29, regained consciousness in hospital, where he remained for tests.
"Sergio got dizzy and had to leave at half-time," Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli said after the game.
The Argentina FA said he had been taken to hospital to "carry out routine studies as a precaution. The player is in good condition".
Aguero, who became City's all-time leading goalscorer earlier this month, had recently returned to action after he suffered a rib injury in a car crash in Amsterdam in September. He was injured when a taxi he was travelling in after attending a concert crashed into a lamp post.
In Wednesday's international friendly, Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho netted with a free-kick and Brian Idowu was also on the scoresheet for the Super Eagles, who had fallen behind to strikes from Aguero and Ever Banega.
Line-ups
Argentina
- 23Marchesín
- 17Otamendi
- 14Mascherano
- 4PezzellaSubstituted forInsúaat 80'minutes
- 21DybalaSubstituted forBelluschiat 63'minutes
- 20Lo CelsoSubstituted forGomezat 58'minutes
- 8Pérez
- 19Banega
- 26PavónSubstituted forPerottiat 77'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forRigoniat 76'minutes
- 9AgüeroSubstituted forBenedettoat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Mammana
- 3Fazio
- 5Paredes
- 6Insúa
- 7Benedetto
- 12Guzmán
- 13Kranevitter
- 16Perotti
- 18Salvio
- 22Gomez
- 24Rigoni
- 25Belluschi
Nigeria
- 1AkpeyiSubstituted forUzohoat 45'minutes
- 12ShehuSubstituted forEbuehiat 45'minutes
- 20Awaziem
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 6BalogunSubstituted forOmeruoat 61'minutes
- 2AinaSubstituted forIdowuat 45'minutes
- 13Ndidi
- 10Mikel
- 19Ogu
- 14IheanachoBooked at 17minsSubstituted forMusaat 70'minutes
- 18IwobiSubstituted forKayodeat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Henry Agbo
- 4Omeruo
- 7Musa
- 8Etebo
- 9Kayode
- 11Onyekuru
- 15Nwakali
- 16Ezenwa
- 17Ebuehi
- 21Idowu
- 22Nwakaeme
- 23Uzoho
- Referee:
- Vladislav Bezborodov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Argentina 2, Nigeria 4.
Attempt blocked. Fernando Belluschi (Argentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Éver Banega (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Johan Ogu (Nigeria).
Attempt missed. Nicolás Otamendi (Argentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emiliano Rigoni with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
Enzo Pérez (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria).
Attempt missed. Éver Banega (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Enzo Pérez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ahmed Musa (Nigeria).
Attempt blocked. Fernando Belluschi (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolás Otamendi.
Attempt missed. Alejandro Gomez (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emiliano Rigoni with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Olarenwaju Kayode replaces Alex Iwobi.
Offside, Nigeria. Ahmed Musa tries a through ball, but John Obi Mikel is caught offside.
Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Emiliano Rigoni.
Foul by Diego Perotti (Argentina).
John Obi Mikel (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Fernando Belluschi (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Francis Uzoho.
Attempt saved. Darío Benedetto (Argentina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando Belluschi.
Alejandro Gomez (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Nigeria).
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by John Obi Mikel with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Emiliano Insúa replaces Germán Pezzella.
Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Nicolás Otamendi.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Tyronne Ebuehi.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Diego Perotti replaces Cristian Pavón.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Emiliano Rigoni replaces Ángel Di María.
Éver Banega (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ahmed Musa (Nigeria).
Goal!
Goal! Argentina 2, Nigeria 4. Alex Iwobi (Nigeria) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ahmed Musa.
Foul by Fernando Belluschi (Argentina).
John Obi Mikel (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Ahmed Musa replaces Kelechi Iheanacho.
Attempt missed. Nicolás Otamendi (Argentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Tyronne Ebuehi.
Attempt missed. Enzo Pérez (Argentina) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Fernando Belluschi following a corner.