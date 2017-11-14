Sergio Aguero: Argentina striker taken to hospital after fainting during loss to Nigeria

Aguero's goal took him to third place in Argentina's all-time top scorer's list with 36

Sergio Aguero was taken to hospital after fainting in the dressing room at half-time in Argentina's 4-2 defeat by Nigeria in Krasnodar, Russia.

The Manchester City striker had scored to put his side 2-0 up in the first half, but Arsenal's Alex Iwobi found the net twice as Nigeria came back.

Aguero, 29, regained consciousness in hospital, where he remained for tests.

"Sergio got dizzy and had to leave at half-time," Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli said after the game.

The Argentina FA said he had been taken to hospital to "carry out routine studies as a precaution. The player is in good condition".

Aguero, who became City's all-time leading goalscorer earlier this month, had recently returned to action after he suffered a rib injury in a car crash in Amsterdam in September. He was injured when a taxi he was travelling in after attending a concert crashed into a lamp post.

In Wednesday's international friendly, Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho netted with a free-kick and Brian Idowu was also on the scoresheet for the Super Eagles, who had fallen behind to strikes from Aguero and Ever Banega.