Jack Senior: Luton Town left-back extends contract until 2019

Jack Senior joined Luton Town from Huddersfield in August 2016

Luton left-back Jack Senior has signed a one-year extension to his contract, and will remain at Kenilworth Road until the summer of 2019.

The 20-year-old played 10 league games for the Hatters last season but has been restricted to three outings in the Football League Trophy in 2017-18.

The League Two club have the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

"He's making steady progress and is getting better with every day," boss Nathan Jones told the club website.