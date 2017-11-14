Jack Senior: Luton Town left-back extends contract until 2019
-
- From the section Luton
Luton left-back Jack Senior has signed a one-year extension to his contract, and will remain at Kenilworth Road until the summer of 2019.
The 20-year-old played 10 league games for the Hatters last season but has been restricted to three outings in the Football League Trophy in 2017-18.
The League Two club have the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.
"He's making steady progress and is getting better with every day," boss Nathan Jones told the club website.