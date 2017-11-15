Giampiero Ventura: Italy sack coach after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup

Italy have sacked coach Giampiero Ventura after the four-time champions failed to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

The Azzurri lost a play-off with Sweden 1-0 on aggregate to spell the end of 69-year-old Ventura's 17-month tenure.

Ventura said his record was "one of the best of the last 40 years".

"I lost only two games in two years," he told Italian television show Le Iene before the Italian Football Federation fired him on Wednesday.

Ventura replaced Antonio Conte in June 2016, and was described as a "master of football" by Italian football federation president Carlo Tavecchio.

However, Italy failed to beat Spain in two qualifiers and drew with Macedonia.

"I can only apologise to the Italians, not for the will or effort but for the result which as I know is the main thing," said former Napoli and Sampdoria boss Ventura after Italy's World Cup hopes were ended.

He was given a two-year deal taking him to the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup when he was appointed.

At the time, Tavecchio also called Ventura an "innovative" coach with "limitless experience" who had helped many players reach the national side.

Analysis

European football writer James Horncastle

Once Ventura's pay-out is sorted the search for a new manager will begin. Carlo Ancelotti is available and it seems like the right time in his career for this job.

The three remaining members of Italy's 2006 World Cup success, Gianluigi Buffon, De Rossi and Andrea Barzagli, all announced their international retirement on Monday.

Giorgio Chiellini wants more time to decide. He believes Italian football needs to take a step back in order to move forward and there is a sense this represents an opportunity to push the reset button.

Of course the same was said after Italy's group stage exit from the last World Cup when Cesare Prandelli resigned and Tavecchio's predecessor Giancarlo Abete followed. Little changed.