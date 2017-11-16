Match ends, Peru 2, New Zealand 0.
World Cup 2018: Peru beat New Zealand 2-0 to secure final place
Peru became the final side to qualify for the World Cup with a 2-0 play-off victory over New Zealand.
After a goalless first leg, Jefferson Farfan put the home side in front with a powerful rising shot from inside the penalty area.
Christian Ramos doubled Peru's lead from close range after the break as they qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1982.
New Zealand were attempting to reach their third World Cup finals.
Military jets and fireworks were reportedly set off outside New Zealand's hotel on the morning of the decisive match.
In front of a full stadium, Farfan celebrated opening the scoring by covering his head with the jersey of team-mate Paolo Guerrero, who was suspended after failing a drugs test in September.
New Zealand striker Chris Wood came close to a consolation goal in the final minutes of the match, but his shot crept wide.
Peru, who are 10th in Fifa's world rankings, will go into the second group of seeds when the draw is made on 1 December.
Line-ups
Peru
- 1GalleseBooked at 80mins
- 17Advíncula
- 15RamosBooked at 75mins
- 2Rodríguez
- 6Trauco
- 13Tapia
- 14PoloSubstituted forCarrilloat 74'minutes
- 8CuevaSubstituted forZelaat 86'minutes
- 20FloresBooked at 22mins
- 10Farfán
- 11RuidíazSubstituted forYotunat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Corzo
- 4Zela
- 5Araujo
- 7Hurtado
- 9Reyna
- 12Cáceda
- 16Peña
- 18Carrillo
- 19Yotun
- 21Carvallo
- 22Loyola
- 23Aquino
New Zealand
- 1Marinovic
- 18Colvey
- 22DuranteSubstituted forBrockieat 77'minutes
- 2Reid
- 5Boxall
- 3Wynne
- 15LewisSubstituted forRojasat 59'minutes
- 8McGlinchey
- 6TuilomaSubstituted forWoodat 45'minutes
- 14ThomasBooked at 19mins
- 7Barbarouses
Substitutes
- 4Tzimopoulos
- 9Wood
- 10Smeltz
- 11Rojas
- 12Moss
- 13Patterson
- 16Ingham
- 17Brockie
- 19Fallon
- 20Smith
- 23Crocombe
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away20
