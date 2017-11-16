World Cup 2018: Peru beat New Zealand 2-0 to secure final place

Jefferson Farfan cried at the final whistle after his goal helped Peru reach the World Cup

Peru became the final side to qualify for the World Cup with a 2-0 play-off victory over New Zealand.

After a goalless first leg, Jefferson Farfan put the home side in front with a powerful rising shot from inside the penalty area.

Christian Ramos doubled Peru's lead from close range after the break as they qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1982.

New Zealand were attempting to reach their third World Cup finals.

Military jets and fireworks were reportedly set off outside New Zealand's hotel on the morning of the decisive match.

In front of a full stadium, Farfan celebrated opening the scoring by covering his head with the jersey of team-mate Paolo Guerrero, who was suspended after failing a drugs test in September.

Peru will make their fifth World Cup appearance when the competition begins in 2018

New Zealand striker Chris Wood came close to a consolation goal in the final minutes of the match, but his shot crept wide.

Peru, who are 10th in Fifa's world rankings, will go into the second group of seeds when the draw is made on 1 December.